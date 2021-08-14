The first look poster of 'Adrishyam' is here

The first look poster of director Zac Harriss’ Adrishyam has been released. The movie, with Joju George, Narain, Sharafudheen and Athmeeya in the lead, is a bilingual made in Malayalam and Tamil.

Adrishyam comes with the tagline, A tale of the unseen…

Siju Mathew, Navis Xaviour, Rajadas Kurias, Lavan and Kusan are the producers. Packiaraj Ramalingam is the writer. Pushparaj Santhosh is the cinematographer. Ranjin Raj is the music director.