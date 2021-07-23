The first look poster of Aju Varghese starrer 'Blasters' is here

The first look poster of Blasters, directed by Nanda Kumar A P and Midhun T Babu, has been released.
Aju Varghese, Appani Sarath and Salim Kumar are playing the lead.
Midhun T Babu is the producer. Manoj is the cinematographer. Sunesh Sebastian is the editor. 4 Musics compose the music. Nanda Kumar A P is the writer.
According to some reports, Blasters narrate the story of four youngsters, who are there at the front to help the natives of an island area, named Gothuruthu.
Ameera, Anjana, Sinoj Kunjootti and Beeto Davis include the cast.