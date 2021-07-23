The first look poster of Aju Varghese starrer 'Blasters' is here

The first look poster of Blasters, directed by Nanda Kumar A P and Midhun T Babu, has been released.

Aju Varghese, Appani Sarath and Salim Kumar are playing the lead.

Midhun T Babu is the producer. Manoj is the cinematographer. Sunesh Sebastian is the editor. 4 Musics compose the music. Nanda Kumar A P is the writer.