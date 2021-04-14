The first look poster of Arvind Swamy – Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Ottu' is here

The first look poster of Ottu, directed by Fellini T P, has been unveiled on Vishu day. Ottu has Arvind Swamy and Kunchacko Boban in the lead.

Produced by Arya and Shaji Nadesan under the banner of August Cinema, Ottu has been written by S Sanjeev. Vijay is the cinematographer. Appu N Bhattathiri is the editor. A H Kaashif is the music director.