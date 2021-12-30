The first look poster of 'Bro Daddy' is here!

The first look poster of Bro Daddy, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran with Mohanlal in the lead, has been released.
Besides Mohanlal, the cast also includes Prithviraj, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Jagadish, Mallika Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Soubin Shahir, Nikhila Vimal, Jaffar Idukki and Sijoy Varghese.
Antony Perumbavoor is the producer under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.
Abhinandan Ramanujam is the cinematographer. Deepak Dev is the music director. Akhilesh Mohan is the editor.
Bro Daddy, the second directorial venture of Prithviraj after the blockbuster hit Lucifer, will release soon on Disney Hotstar.