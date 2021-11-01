The first look poster of Dilieep’s 'Voice of Sathyanathan' is here

The first look poster of Voice of Sathyanathan, written and directed by Raffi, has been unveiled by Mammooty. The poster features Janapriya Nayakan Dilieep and Joju George.

Badusha N M, Shinoy Mathew, Dilieep and Prijin J P are the producers. Jithin Stanislaus is the cinematographer. Justin Varghese is the music director. Shameer Mohammed is the editor.