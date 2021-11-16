The first look poster of Jayasurya’s 'John Luther' is here

The first look poster of John Luther, written and directed by Abhijith Joseph with Jayasurya as the hero, has been unveiled.

Athmeeya Rajan and Drishya Raghunath are the heroines. Deepak Parambol, Sidhique and Sreelakshmi include the cast.

Jayasurya is seen in a new look in the poster. According to some reports, the actor is playing a cop in this thriller.