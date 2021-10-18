The first look poster of 'Jo & Jo' is here

The first look poster of Jo & Jo, looks pretty interesting. It is a wedding picture of a young couple in which everyone else other than the newlyweds look pretty serious.

Mathew Thomas, who shot into fame with Kumbalangi Nights and was well appreciated in Thanneermathan Dinangal and One, Nikhila Vimal, Johny Antony, Naslen and Sminu Sijo include the cast.