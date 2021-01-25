The first look poster of 'Kaanekkaane' unveiled

The first look poster of director Manu Ashokan’s Kaanekkaane has been released. The poster features the movie’s lead cast, Tovino Thomas, Aiswarya Lekshmi, and Suraj Venjarammoodu.
Manu Ashokan has earlier directed the well-appreciated Uyare, which was his debut venture as a director.
Kaanekkaane has been written by Bobby and Sanjay. T R Shamsudheen is the producer. Alby is the cinematographer. Ranjin Raj is the music director. Abhilash Balachandran is the editor.
Tovino was shooting for Minnal Murali when the Covid 19 lockdown happened. He has now completed Kala, besides Kaanekkaane. Naradhan and Vazhakku are currently underway.