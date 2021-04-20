The first look poster of 'Kudukku 2025' released

The first look poster of director Bilahari’s Kudukku 2025 has been unveiled. Krishna Sankar, who is also a co-producer of the movie, plays the hero.

Shine Tom Chacko, Durga Krishna, Aju Varghese and Swasika include the main cast.

The movie comes with the tagline, The future is twisted. According to some reports, Kudukku 2025 is about certain happenings that could happen in the future.