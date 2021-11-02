The first look poster of Lal Jose’s 'Meow' is here

The first look poster of Meow, directed by Lal Jose with Soubin Shahir and Mamta Mohandas in the lead, has been released.
The poster features Soubin. Meow comes with the tagline, A desert family drama, and has been scripted by Dr. Iqbal Kuttippuram. Thomas Thiruvalla is the producer.
Ajmal Babu is the cinematographer. Justin Varghese composes the music.
Lal Jose has shot Meow in the Gulf. His movies like Arabikkatha and Diamond Necklace were also based in the Gulf.
According to some reports, the story of Meow is about a grocery store owner and his family.