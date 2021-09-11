The first look poster of 'Lalitham Sundaram' released

The first look poster of Lalitham Sundaram, which has Manju Warrier and Biju Menon playing the leads, has been released.
Manju’s brother Madhu Wariar makes his directorial debut with Lalitham Sundaram.
“Can’t wait for you to join the fun,” writes Manju Warrier, releasing the poster.
The poster looks interesting and features Biju Menon, Manju Warrier, Saiju Kurup, Deepti Sati and Anu Mohan posing for a picture together, perhaps after a fight.
Lalitham Sundaram has been produced by Manju Warrier and Century Kochumon. Pramod Mohan is the writer. P Sukumar and Gautam Sankar are the cinematographers. Bijibal is the music director. Lijo Paul is the editor.