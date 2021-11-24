The first look poster of M Padmakumar’s Pathaam Valavu is here

Indrajith Sukumaran and Suraj Venjarammoodu are playing the lead in director M Padmakumar’s Pathaam Valavu. The first look poster of the movie has now been released.
Produced by UGM Productions in association with Mumbai Movie Studios, Pathaam Valavu has script by Abhilash Pillai.
Ratheesh Ram is the cinematographer. Shameer Muhammad is the editor. Ranjin Raj scores the music.
Padmakumar has earlier directed such well-appreciated movies like Vasthavam and Joseph. The last Malayalam release from the director was the mega-budget Mamangam.
Indrajith’s Aaha was released recently. Suraj Venjarammoodu was last seen on screen in the brilliant Kaanekkaane.