The first look poster of 'Meri Aawaz Suno' is here

Manju Warrier and Jayasurya play the lead in writer and director G Prajesh Sen’s Meri Aawaz Suno.

The first look poster of the movie, featuring the lead pair, has now been released.

Sshivada, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, Devi Ajith and Sohan Seenulal include the cast.

B Rakesh is the producer. Vinod Illampally is the cinematographer. Bijith Bala is the editor. M Jayachandran is the music director, while Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair compose the background score.