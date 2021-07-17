The first look poster of 'Pidikittapulli' released

The first look poster of Pidikittapulli, directed by Jishnu Sreekandan, has been released.

Sunny Wayne is the hero. Ahaana Krishna, Baiju Santhosh, Lalu Alex and Saiju Kurup include the cast.

Gokulam Gopalan is the producer under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

Sumesh V Robin has written the screenplay and dialogues. Anjoy Samuel is the director of photography. Bibin Paul Samuel is the editor. P S Jayahari is the music director.