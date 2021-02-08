The first look poster of Prithviraj’s 'Vilayath Budha' is here

The first look poster of Vilayath Budha, directed by Jayan Nambiar with Prithviraj in the lead, has been released.
The poster has been unveiled on the day when Ayyappanum Koshiyum released last year.
“This was Sachy’s dream… This is for you brother… In memory of Sachy,” writes Prithviraj about the director of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, who passed away last year.
Jayan Nambiar was Sachy’s assistant during the making of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
Vilayath Budha is being produced by Sandip Senan and Anish M Thomas. G R Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan are the writers.
Jomon T John is the cinematographer. Jakes Bejoy is the music director. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor.