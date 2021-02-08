The first look poster of Prithviraj’s 'Vilayath Budha' is here

The first look poster of Vilayath Budha, directed by Jayan Nambiar with Prithviraj in the lead, has been released.

The poster has been unveiled on the day when Ayyappanum Koshiyum released last year.

“This was Sachy’s dream… This is for you brother… In memory of Sachy,” writes Prithviraj about the director of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, who passed away last year.