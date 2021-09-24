The first look poster of 'Puzhu' is here

The first look poster of Puzhu, directed by Ratheena, has been unveiled.
The poster has a handsome Mammootty sitting inside a vehicle, focused on something outside, with a revolver in his hand.
Puzhu is being produced by S George. Theni Eswar is the cinematographer. Harshad is credited with the story. The screenplay is by Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.
Puzhu has Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu teaming up for the first time. The shooting of the movie is currently underway. Mammootty joined Puzhu after wrapping up Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam.