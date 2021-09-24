The first look poster of 'Puzhu' is here

The first look poster of Puzhu, directed by Ratheena, has been unveiled.

The poster has a handsome Mammootty sitting inside a vehicle, focused on something outside, with a revolver in his hand.

Puzhu is being produced by S George. Theni Eswar is the cinematographer. Harshad is credited with the story. The screenplay is by Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.