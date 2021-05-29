The first look poster of Shane Nigam’s 'Bermuda' is here!

The first look poster of Bermuda, directed by T K Rajeev Kumar with Shane Nigam in the lead, has the hero lying in water with his face above and sporting a smile.
Bermuda comes with the tagline Mysteries of Missing.
Sooraj C K, Biju C J and Badusha N M are the producers. Krishnadas Panki is the writer. Ramesh Narayan is the music composer. Aruvi fame Shelly Calist is the cinematographer.
Shaylee Krishen, who hails from Kashmir, is the heroine.
Vinay Forrt, Hareesh Kanaran, Saiju Kurup, Sudheer Karamana and Indrans include the cast.