The first look poster of Shane Nigam’s 'Bermuda' is here!

The first look poster of Bermuda, directed by T K Rajeev Kumar with Shane Nigam in the lead, has the hero lying in water with his face above and sporting a smile.

Bermuda comes with the tagline Mysteries of Missing.

Sooraj C K, Biju C J and Badusha N M are the producers. Krishnadas Panki is the writer. Ramesh Narayan is the music composer. Aruvi fame Shelly Calist is the cinematographer.