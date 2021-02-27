The first look poster of Shareef Easa’s 'Aandaal' released

The first look poster of Aandaal, starring Irshad Ali, has been released. Shareef’s Kaanthan: The Lover of Color had won the best film award at the Kerala State film awards.
Kaanthan had talked about the politics of the environment.
Aandaal is said to be about the story of Sri Lankan Tamils who live in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as per reports.
The movie was shot in Dhanushkodi and Sri Lanka.
Produced by Irshad Ali and Anwar Abdulla, Aandaal has been written by Pramod Koovery. Priyan is the cinematographer. Ranjin Raj is the music director.