The first look poster of Sibi Malayil’s 'Koththu' unveiled

Koththu, directed by Sibi Malayil, has Asif Ali and Roshan Mathew in the lead. The first look poster of the movie has now been released.

Ranjith and P M Sasidharan are the producers under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Pictures Company. Hemanth Kumar is the writer.

As relationships become weaker, the fight is to take away the last breath of the rivals, writes Asif, releasing the first look.