The first look poster of Sidharth Bharathan’s 'Chathuram' released

The first look poster of director Sidharth Bharathan’s Chathuram has been released. The movie is reportedly a family drama.
Chathuram has Roshan Mathew, Swasika Vijay, Santhy Balachandran and Alancier Ley Lopez in the main cast.
Vinitha Ajit, George Sandiago, Jamneesh Thayyil and Sidharth Bharathan are the producers.
Sidharth has co-written the movie with Vinoy Thomas. Pradeesh M Varma is the cinematographer. Prasanth Pillai is the music director.
Sidharth also has Djinn with Soubin Shahir in the lead coming up.
Sidharth, who is also a well-known actor, has earlier directed movies like Nidra, Chandrettan Evideya and Varnyathil Aashanka.