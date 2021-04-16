The first look poster of Sidharth Bharathan’s 'Chathuram' released

The first look poster of director Sidharth Bharathan’s Chathuram has been released. The movie is reportedly a family drama.

Chathuram has Roshan Mathew, Swasika Vijay, Santhy Balachandran and Alancier Ley Lopez in the main cast.

Vinitha Ajit, George Sandiago, Jamneesh Thayyil and Sidharth Bharathan are the producers.