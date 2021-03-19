The first look poster of 'Star' is here

The first look poster of the forthcoming movie Star features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Joju George and Sheelu Abraham.

Produced by Abraham Mathew, Star is being directed by Domin D’ Silva.

Star comes with the tagline, burst of myths.

The script is by Suvin S Somasekharan. Tharun Bhaskaran is the cinematographer. M Jayachandran and Ranjin Raj are the music directors.