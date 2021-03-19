The first look poster of 'Star' is here

The first look poster of the forthcoming movie Star features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Joju George and Sheelu Abraham.
Produced by Abraham Mathew, Star is being directed by Domin D’ Silva.
Star comes with the tagline, burst of myths.
The script is by Suvin S Somasekharan. Tharun Bhaskaran is the cinematographer. M Jayachandran and Ranjin Raj are the music directors.
Star is said to be a mystery thriller and Prithviraj’s character has been titled Dr. Derrick. The actor says, releasing the first look poster, that “Glad to have been a small part of this film.”