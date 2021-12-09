The first look poster of 'Super Saranya' unveiled

Thanneermathan Dinangal director Girish A D is back with Super Saranya, starring Anaswara Rajan and Arjun Ashokan. The official first look poster of the movie has been released now and it features Anaswara wearing a saree, with her gang of friends.
Shebin Backer and Girish A D are the producers of Super Saranya.
Sajith Purushan is the cinematographer. Justin Varghese is the music director. Super Saranya will release in January 2022.
Thanneermathan Dinangal, which had Anaswara Rajan, Mathew Thomas, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Naslen in the cast, was about a group of school children and was a big hit.