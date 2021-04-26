The first look poster of Tovino Thomas starrer 'Varavu' released

The first look poster of Varavu has been unveiled. Varavu marks the directorial debut of Rakesh Mantodi, who scripted Thira and Godha. Tovino Thomas is the hero, who is featured in the poster.

Varavu is being produced by Pradeep Kumar Pathiyara under the banner of Pathiyara Entertainments, after the blockbuster hit Aravindante Adhithikal.