The first look poster of Unni Mukundan starrer 'Meppadiyan' released

The first look poster of actor Unni Mukundan’s Meppadiyan has been released. Vishnu Mohan is the writer and director of the movie, which is based on true events.

Unni Mukundan is also the producer of Meppadiyan. The cast includes Indrans, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, Anju Kurian, Kalabhavan Shajon, Major Ravi, Sreejith Ravi and Shanker Ramakrishnan.