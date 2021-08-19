The first look poster of Unni Mukundan’s 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham' is here

Unni is also the co-producer of the movie under his production banner Unni Mukundan Films, along with Badusha N M. Shaan Rahman is the music director. Eldho Issac is the cinematographer.

Shefeekkinte Santhosham is said to be a realistic fun movie. The first look poster of the movie has been released.

Unni Mukundan has earlier produced Meppadiyan, with himself in the lead. The shooting of the movie has been completed. Meppadiyan has been directed by Vishnu Mohan.