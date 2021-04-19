The first look poster of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s 'Hridayam' is here

Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran feature in the much-awaited first look poster of writer and director Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam.

One of the most well-known movie production banners of Malayalam industry, Merryland Cinemas, makes their comeback with Hridayam. Visakh Subramaniam is the producer.