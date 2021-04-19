The first look poster of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s 'Hridayam' is here

Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran feature in the much-awaited first look poster of writer and director Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam.
One of the most well-known movie production banners of Malayalam industry, Merryland Cinemas, makes their comeback with Hridayam. Visakh Subramaniam is the producer.
Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director.
Kalyani Priyadarshan made her Malayalam debut with Varane Avashyamundu. Pranav Mohanlal has acted in Aadhi and irupathiyonnam Noottaandu. They will be seen together in the forthcoming magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan with Mohanlal as the hero.