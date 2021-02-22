The first look poster of 'Wolf' is here

Actor Fahadh Faasil unveiled the first look poster of director Shaji Azeez’s Wolf, which has Arjun Ashokan and Samyuktha Menon in the lead.
Wolf is being produced by Santhosh Damodharan. Writer G R Indugopan is the scenarist. Faiz Siddik is the cinematographer. Noufal Abdullah is the editor. Ranjin Raj is the music director.
Shaji Azeez was the co-director of Shakespeare M A Malayalam. He then directed Oridathoru Postman, with Kunchacko Boban as the hero. He has also directed the popular TV series M 80 Moosa.
Arjun Ashokan has Thuramukham ready for release.