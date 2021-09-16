‘The Ghost’ makers have a tough task

The news of Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child is all over the media. However, she is yet to make an official statement about it. Meanwhile, a source has informed us that the makers of ‘The Ghost’ have realized that they cannot go ahead with Kajal as the heroine.

‘The Ghost’ is an action entertainer starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Kajal Aggarwal. ‘Garuda Vega’ fame Praveen Sattaru is directing the film. Narang, Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharat Marrar are bankrolling the project. Two schedules have already been wrapped up, with Kajal participating for a week.