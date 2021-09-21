The iconic 'Per Vachalum' song hits one crore views

The iconic Per Vachalum song was originally composed by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja for Kamal Haasan's Michael Madana Kamarajan (1990). Thirty years later, Ilaiyaraaja's son Yuvan Shankar Raja remixed the song with minimal changes for Santhanam's Dikkiloona and it has attracted the current generation that they are celebrating the song. Within a few weeks, the video song has crossed more than one crore views on YouTube.

Celebrating the one crore views, Yuvan Shankar Raja has posted a video of Ilaiyaraaja in which he narrated an interesting incident on how a Thirukkural turned out to be an inspiration to the legendary lyricist Vaali to pen the lyrics for Per Vachalum track.

The video song also garnered more views due to the cute moves of Anagha, she has become a sensation with the song.