'The Kapil Sharma Show': Why Rajkummar Rao is spooked by Archana Puran Singh

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has been part of movies like horror comedy 'Stree' and the recent 'Roohi', shared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' that he is scared of Archana Puran Singh after watching a show featuring her.

He told host Kapil Sharma: "I'll share with you an incident that I think, I've never told you before. As a child I would never be scared of anything. You can send me anywhere, even in an old dark mansion. Then a horror show came. In its first episode, Archana maam starred in it. I saw her head was on a plate and she was sitting on top of a grave. I watched it alone. I thought I'll be brave because I am not easily scared."