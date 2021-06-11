'The Last Hour' actor Karma Takapa: My focus is on being a filmmaker

Talking about what's next after "The Last Hour" and if he plans to step into Bollywood, Karma told IANS: "I am actually a filmmaker. The next thing is that I am in a post-production of a film that I am doing. So, my focus is majorly being a filmmaker."

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Karma Takapa gained fandom as an actor with his portrayal of a shaman named Dev in the recent web series "The Last Hour" but, more than acting, it is filmmaking that interests him.

"I will see what happens on that front because I haven't thought about what's next in terms of movies, but I am focussed on directing the film that I have shot and hopefully it turns out fine for everybody to watch," he said.

Karma has graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. "The Last Hour" marked his debut in acting.

The show, which has been shot in Sikkim, revolves around an investigating officer probing a mysterious death. He takes the help of Dev, a man with supernatural power, to crack the case. The series streams on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS

dc/vnc