The latest poster of 'Puzhu' features Mammootty and Parvathy

The second look poster of Puzhu has Mammootty sitting on a sofa with Parvathy and a young boy looking at him. While Mammootty’s face is seen, the reflection of the other two are visible on the mirror behind him.
Puzhu is being directed by Ratheena and produced by S George.
Theni Eswar is the cinematographer. The story is by Harshad. Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas have written the screenplay, which is said to be a complex life story. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.
Mammootty and Parvathy are teaming up for the first time on screen for Puzhu.