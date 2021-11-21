The long march home -- book on lockdown migration launched

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) '1232 KM: Corona Kaal Mein Ek Asambhav Safar' by author Vinod Kapri, published by Sarthak Prakashan (an imprint of Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh) was launched at India Habitat Centre. Those in attendance included Ritesh Kumar Pandit and Rambabu Pandit, two of the seven migrant labourers from the book. Both Ritesh and Rambabu were felicitated and books were presented to them.

After the launch on Saturday evening, journalist Smita Sharma and social activist Yogita Bhayana were in conversation with Vinod Kapri, Ritesh Kumar Pandit and Rambabu Pandit.

The author followed the journey of seven migrant workers during the lockdown of 2020 who travelled on bicycles from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh to Saharsa, Bihar.

--IANS

