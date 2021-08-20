The making video of Dileep’s 'Naaranga Muttaayi' song goes viral

In his humorous style, Dileep shines in the making video of the song Naaranga Muttaayi… from the hero’s forthcoming movie Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan, directed by Nadhirshah.
Dileep is seen interacting with Nadhirshah, who has written the song besides composing the music. Also a group of young singers are present in the recording room, with Dileep.
In the end he requests the viewers to encourage and support him.
Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan has been scripted by Sajeev Pazhoor. Anil Nair is the cinematographer. Urvashi and Anusree play the female leads in the movie.
