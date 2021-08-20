The making video of Dileep’s 'Naaranga Muttaayi' song goes viral

In his humorous style, Dileep shines in the making video of the song Naaranga Muttaayi… from the hero’s forthcoming movie Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan, directed by Nadhirshah.

Dileep is seen interacting with Nadhirshah, who has written the song besides composing the music. Also a group of young singers are present in the recording room, with Dileep.