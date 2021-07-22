The making video of 'Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham' teaser is interesting

The teaser of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval with Nivin Pauly as the hero, had come out recently to a rousing welcome.
Now the making video of the teaser has been released by the makers and it has become an instant hit.
Besides Nivin Pauly, Grace Antony, Joy Mathew, Vinay Forrt and Vincy Alocious are seen in the video.
Nivin Pauly is the producer of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham. Vinod Illampally is the cinematographer. Manoj Kannoth is the editor. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair are the music composers.
Here is the making video of the Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham teaser: