The 'Men in Black' at Rajkummar Rao's wedding reception go viral

The names included bigwigs like Farah Khan, Rao's close friend Hansal Mehta, 'Article 15' director Anubhav Sinha; director of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series Luv Ranjan; and 'The Family Man' creators Raj and DK.

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's recent wedding was a cherished moment for not just their fans but also for members of the film fraternity. The who's who of Bollywood graced the wedding celebrations and blessed the newly-weds.

Raj and DK's social media handle recently shared a picture from the wedding reception of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa where all the directors along with Rajkummar, look all decked up in black tuxedos. They captioned the post in Spanish, "Hombres De Negro (Men In Black)"

The comments section was soon flooded by fans and film personalities.

While Rajkummar expressed his feeling for the most influential people in his life by commenting, "I love you guys", Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote, "Omg. All that's missing from this photograph, is background music Omg."

Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee wrote, "League of extra ordinary gentlemen!!"

The picture has since then gone viral and has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

--IANS

aa/kr