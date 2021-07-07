The most awaited 'Valimai' first look on July 15?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that the first look of Thala Ajith's Valimai is all set to be unveiled on July 15. Though there is no official word from the production house, industry insiders say that the makers have locked July 15 to release the first look and motion poster.

Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Theeram Adhigaaram Ondru and Nerkonda Paarvai fame is directing the film. Valimai is said to be an edge-of-the-seat action thriller in which Ajith plays an upright cop.