The motion poster of Anoop Menon’s 'Twenty One Grams' released

The motion poster of Twenty One Grams, written and directed by Bibin Krishna, has been released. Anoop Menon plays the lead in this thriller.

The cast also includes Leona Lishoy, Anu Mohan, Ranjith and Renji Panicker.

Rinish K N is the producer. Jithu Damodar is the cinematographer. Appu N Bhattathiri is the editor. Deepak Dev composes the music.