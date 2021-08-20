The motion poster of 'Kaapa' is here

  1. Sify.com
Fri, Aug 20th, 2021
The motion poster of Kaapa, directed by Venu, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Manju Warrier and Anna Ben has been unveiled.

Kaapa is a venture initiated by the FEFKA Writers Union.

Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abraham and Dileesh Nair are the producers. G R Indugopan is the writer. Sanu John Varughese is the cinematographer. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. Justin Varghese is the music director. 

Here is the motion poster: https://www.facebook.com/Mammootty/videos/580190766471701

“There is a rule named Kaapa in Kerala, which is also Goonda Act… When the Chief Minister asked to make a Kaapa list, the Intelligence wing made a list of 2011 goondas. Of them 237 were from Thiruvananthapuram…” says the narrator in the motion poster of Kaapa. 

 

 

