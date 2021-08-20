The motion poster of 'Kaapa' is here

The motion poster of Kaapa, directed by Venu, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Manju Warrier and Anna Ben has been unveiled.
Kaapa is a venture initiated by the FEFKA Writers Union.
Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abraham and Dileesh Nair are the producers. G R Indugopan is the writer. Sanu John Varughese is the cinematographer. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. Justin Varghese is the music director.
Here is the motion poster: https://www.facebook.com/Mammootty/videos/580190766471701
“There is a rule named Kaapa in Kerala, which is also Goonda Act… When the Chief Minister asked to make a Kaapa list, the Intelligence wing made a list of 2011 goondas. Of them 237 were from Thiruvananthapuram…” says the narrator in the motion poster of Kaapa.