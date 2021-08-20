The motion poster of 'Kaapa' is here

The motion poster of Kaapa, directed by Venu, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Manju Warrier and Anna Ben has been unveiled.

Kaapa is a venture initiated by the FEFKA Writers Union.

Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abraham and Dileesh Nair are the producers. G R Indugopan is the writer. Sanu John Varughese is the cinematographer. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. Justin Varghese is the music director.