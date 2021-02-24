The motion poster of Manju Warrier starrer Chathurmukham unveiled

The motion poster of Malayalam’s first techno – horror movie, Chathurmukham has been released.

Chathurmukham has Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne in the lead. Alancier, Niranja Anoop, Shyamaprasad, Sreekanth Murali and Kalabhavan Prajod include the cast.

Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V are the directors. Manju Warrier is the co-producer of the movie, along with Jiss Toms Movies.