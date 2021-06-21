The motion poster of Sunny Wayne starrer Adithattu is here

The motion poster of Adithattu, directed by Jijo Anthony, has been released by Dulquer Salmaan. Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and Jaya Palan are playing the lead roles.

Adithattu has been produced by Susan Joseph and Sin Treesa. Khais Millen is the writer. Pappinu is the cinematographer. Nezer Ahemed is the music director. Noufal Abdullah is the editor.