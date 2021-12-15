The new poster of Navya Nair’s Oruthee released

Navya Nair is seen looking out of an auto with a worried face in the poster of Oruthee.
Navya Nair and Vinayakan are playing the lead in Oruthee.
V K Prakash is the director.
Produced by Benzy Productions, Oruthee has script by S Suresh Babu.
Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer. Gopi Sundar and the Thakara Band are composing the music.
Navya Nair was last seen in Shyju Anthikkad’s Scene Onnu Nammude Veedu. The Kannada movie Drishya 2, which is the Kannada remake of the blockbuster Malayalam movie Drishyam 2, has just been released. Navya is playing Meena’s role from the original in the Kannada remake.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu