The new poster of Navya Nair’s Oruthee released

Navya Nair is seen looking out of an auto with a worried face in the poster of Oruthee.

Navya Nair and Vinayakan are playing the lead in Oruthee.

V K Prakash is the director.

Produced by Benzy Productions, Oruthee has script by S Suresh Babu.

Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer. Gopi Sundar and the Thakara Band are composing the music.