The new Sethurama Iyer will be of the same age, says S N Swami

Mammootty’s Oru CBI Diarykurippu was released in 1988. Since then there have been three more additions to the series. Now director K Madhu and writer S N Swami are all set to start the fifth part of the CBI series.
It has been 33 years since he made his first appearance as a soft-spoken but highly dynamic detective. So will Sethurama Iyer be shown in an older avatar?
This question has been debated by social media since the announcement of the project.
Now, writer S N Swami, in an interview with a Malayalam portal ‘Cinemapranthan’ has hinted that Sethurama Iyer will look young, just like the way he appeared in the earlier movies.
Mammootty is expected to start shooting for CBI V, after wrapping up Puzhu and the part of the anthology which he is doing with Lijo Jose Pellissery.