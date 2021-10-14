The new Sethurama Iyer will be of the same age, says S N Swami

Mammootty’s Oru CBI Diarykurippu was released in 1988. Since then there have been three more additions to the series. Now director K Madhu and writer S N Swami are all set to start the fifth part of the CBI series.

It has been 33 years since he made his first appearance as a soft-spoken but highly dynamic detective. So will Sethurama Iyer be shown in an older avatar?