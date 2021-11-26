The new teaser of 'Marakkar' is exciting

The official teaser 2 of the eagerly awaited magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan with Mohanlal as the hero, is thrilling.
Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is releasing big at the theatres worldwide on Dec 2.
Here is the teaser:
The cast of Marakkar also includes Arjun Sarja, Suneil Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suhasini, Pranav Mohanlal, Mukesh, Siddique and Innocent.
Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Marakkar has cinematography by S Thirunavukarasu.
Marakkar has won three National awards, including the best feature film, best special effects and best costume design.