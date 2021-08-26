The official trailer of 'Pidikittapulli' released

Pidikittapulli is a comedy thriller, produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

The official trailer of director Jishnu Sreekandan’s Pidikittapulli seems interesting.

Sumesh V Robin has written the screenplay and dialogues. Anjoy Samuel is the cinematographer. Bibin Paul Samuel is the editor. P S Jayahari is the music director.

Pidikittappulli will release on Jio Cinema, from Aug 27 onwards. This is the first Malayalam cinema releasing on the Jio Cinema platform.

Here is the trailer: