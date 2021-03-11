'The Priest' and 'Tsunami' releasing today (Mar 11)

Mammootty starrer The Priest, directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, is the major Malayalam release today. It is the first biggie to release after Pandemic and theatre closure since last year.
Also at the theatres is Tsunami, directed by Lal and Lal Jr. Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer Varthamanam is scheduled for release on Mar 12.
The Priest: Mammootty and Manju Warrier come together on screen for the first time in The Priest, a mystery thriller. Nikhila Vimal and Saniya Iyyappan include the main cast.
Tsunami : Lal and Junior are directing Tsunami, which has Balu Varghese in the lead. Lal, Aradhya Ann, Aju Varghese, Mukesh, and Innocent include the cast.
