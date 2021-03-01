'The Queen's Gambit' bags two awards at Golden Globes 2021

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Popular Netflix series 'The Queen's Gambit' took home two awards at this year's Golden Globes. The show was named the best television limited series and its lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy won a Golden Globe for her powerful performance as an orphan-turned-chess prodigy.



Taylor-Joy played the role of Beth Harmon in the seven-part series which follows her meteoric rise through the chess world in the 1950s and '60s America as she becomes one of the fiercest players in the game.

Taylor-Joy was up against fellow nominees Cate Blanchett for 'Mrs. America', Daisy Edgar-Jones for 'Normal People', Shira Haas for 'Unorthodox' and Nicole Kidman for 'The Undoing'.

Accepting the award, Taylor-Joy said, "I would love to thank Netflix and the HFPA [Hollywood Foreign Press Association] of course. Thank you for letting us make this show that we wanted to make. Our beautiful cast, our beautiful crew thank you so much."

She added, "It's wonderful that everyone's seen the show but I would do this project again and again and again, I learnt so much, I'm so grateful. Thank you to the audiences that have watched it."

Taylor-Joy had also earned a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination. The series is based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name. 'The Queen's Gambit' focuses on the fictional character Beth Harmon, a teen chess prodigy who takes on the best players in the world.

Meanwhile, the 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. (ANI)

