The reasons for divorce with Mukesh are personal, says Methil Devika

Dancer Methil Devika has said that the decision to separate from her husband, actor and MLA Mukesh, was taken before the Kerala Assembly elections. Mukesh became an MLA in the elections for a second consecutive term from Kollam.
She has said that the reasons for divorce is personal and doesn’t want to discuss such issues in public.
“Separation is a painful phase,” said Methil Devika today to media persons.
She has reacted to the hate campaign instigated against Mukesh by a section and denied any “domestic violence” as a reason. According to her, they would remain good friends even after their divorce.
Mukesh and Methil Devika got married in 2013. Both were married earlier.