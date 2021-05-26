'The Retirement Plan': Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene among cast for action-thriller

As indicated by Deadline, the film will also star Ernie Hudson from 'Ghostbusters', NBA star turned entertainer Rick Fox, Emmy victor Lynn Whitfield and 11-year-old rookie Thalia Campbell.The movie is written and will be helmed by Tim J. Earthy Brown, whose credits incorporate Productivity Media's forthcoming 'Buckley's Chance' featuring Bill Nighy the horror-thriller 'The Cradle' starring Lukas Haas.The storyline of 'The Retirement Plan' follows (Ashley Greene) and her younger daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get involved with a criminal endeavour that puts their lives in danger. At a particularly difficult stretch, she goes to the lone individual who can help - her estranged father Matt (essayed by Nicolas Cage), currently carrying on with the existence of a resigned sea beach bum in the Cayman Islands.Their get-together is passing as they are before long found on the island by kingpin Donnie (played by Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant Bobo (Ron Perlman). As Ashley, Sarah and Matt become snared in an inexorably perilous web, Ashley quickly learns her dad had a mysterious past that she knew nothing about and that there is something else entirely to her dad that meets the eye.Deadline reported that the producers of the film are William G. Santor, CEO of Productivity Media, and Nicholas Tabarrok, President of Darius Films. The duo has a multi-picture deal with the Cayman Islands local authorities. Additionally producing are Jason Jallet from 'Blue Iguana' and Doug Murray 'The Immaculate Room'."The worldwide reach and legendary appeal of Nicolas, Ashley, Jackie, Joel, Grace, Ernie, Rick and Lynn just as talented rookie Thalia, is right on target for this exciting action film. I am proud to say that we have managed to have a Ghost Rider, a Hellboy and a Rorschach in the same film together, with a Ghostbuster to keep the Ghost Rider in check! You can't get better than that!!! And we continue to receive incredible support from the Cayman Islands Government as we start production on our third film," said Producer Santor.Maker Tabarrok added, "Having now effectively finished production on two movies here in the Caymans, I'm excited and thrilled to start on the third under our three-picture deal. Tim's script, and the appeal of working in a beautiful COVID-free paradise has attracted a phenomenal cast who I can't wait to see bring this action-packed story to life."According to Deadline, 'The Retirement Plan' denotes the third film created under a three-picture creation deal between Darius Films and Productivity Media shooting on the Islands.The principal film, 'Blue Iguana' is currently in post-production. The dark comedy stars Joel David Moore, Bob Saget, Jason Jones, Carly Chaikin, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Iggy Pop. The subsequent film is 'The Baker', which just wrapped and stars Ron Perlman as a calm man who gets manoeuvred into a criminal hidden world to vindicate his child's demise by a kingpin played by Harvey Kietel. (ANI)