'The Reunion' returns with a new season

While the first season showcased the life of four friends who meet after 10 years, the new season will narrate the story of the Pujari family, who've drifted apart over the years and are now living separate lives. The story moves ahead as they reunite under one roof.

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Danish Aslam has been roped in to direct the second season of the popular mini series "The Reunion". The season will feature a fresh storyline and new set of actors.

Talking about the 10-part series, Danish says: "The new season of 'The Reunion' is a slice of life series that explores the complexities and beauty of familial bonds, presented through a fresh and engaging narrative. We have brought together a talented cast and I am confident that the universal appeal of the storyline will resonate with the masses."

The new season of the show features Lillette Dubey, Veer Rajwant Singh, Devika Vatsa, Prabal Panjabi, Kashmira Irani and KK Raina. The show has also partnered with Odisha tourism to bring forth gorgeous landscapes shot in various parts of the state, including Shimilipal, Bhitarkanika, Konark-Puri, Chilka, Dhenkanal, Badmul, Daringbadi, Koraput, Debrigarh.

The series is being produced by Zoom Studio and will stream on their YouTube page.

